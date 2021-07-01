One lane of a busy Dubuque road will remain closed through next week.
A northbound lane of John F. Kennedy Road now will be closed at Pennsylvania Avenue through 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, according to the City of Dubuque.
The announcement states that the closure is due to pavement repair and curb ramp replacement. The closure has been in place since June 21.
Northbound motorists will be merged into one lane, with two-way traffic being maintained, according to the notice.
Motorists should expect delays, sometimes significant ones.