UPDATE
The Dubuque Senior High School video now can be viewed here.
ORIGINAL
The final days of high school for the Class of 2020 didn’t shape up the way anyone expected.
To honor those students, the Telegraph Herald combed its archives and put together videos featuring pictures of as many of those teens as we have photographed over the past four years.
The newspaper has captured many images in that time of students from the three Dubuque high schools and Western Dubuque High School. While not all of the students have made it before our lenses, we wanted to celebrate these classes in the way that we could.
The videos will be posted at noon on the following days
- Western Dubuque High School, Sunday
- Hempstead High School, noon today
- Dubuque Senior High School, noon Tuesday, May 19
- Wahlert Catholic High School, noon Wednesday, May 20
The videos can be viewed on the TH YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/TelegraphHerald801) as well as on our website (TelegraphHerald.com) and on our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages.