Dubuque police on Tuesday investigated the second reported threat in as many days at Hempstead High School, finding no evidence of dangerous materials either day.
At 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Dubuque 911 Center received a call reporting “specific threats of violence” at the school, according to Lt. Brendan Welsh.
On Monday, officers received a call just after 11 a.m. reporting a threat of a “possible explosive device” outside the school. The school moved into an external lockdown, and after an investigation, Dubuque police and fire department officials determined that there were no dangerous items on campus.
“We have reason to believe that the person who called yesterday is the same person who called today, based on some similar attributes of what they were saying and how they were saying it,” Welsh told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday afternoon.
He said there was an increased police presence at Hempstead during the day on Tuesday, but the school was not on an exterior lockdown and classes proceeded as scheduled.
He added that the Police Department is actively investigating the phone calls.
“We’re utilizing some of our resources with federal investigators to try and determine the source of these calls and whether they be somebody calling locally or calling from somewhere outside of Dubuque,” he said.
In a message to student families, Principal Lee Kolker stated that, “as a precaution, and to assist in reinforcing a feeling of safety, we will continue to maintain an elevated police presence at Hempstead for the remainder of the week.”
Anyone with information on the incident should call police at 563-589-4410. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. Individuals also can call Crime Stoppers at 563-588-0714 and can qualify for a monetary award for information leading to an arrest.