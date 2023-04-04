Much of the Telegraph Herald coverage area is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado watch area includes Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, as well as Jo Daviess County, Ill. 

