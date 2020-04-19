The City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department has released a survey asking residents what they would like to see out of summer programs.
The six-question survey, available at https://bit.ly/2VDm0Un, asks whether residents plan to sign up for services and which services they’d like to see offered. It also asks whether families would be too reticent to participate in group activities once bans on public gatherings are lifted.
Officials from the Multicultural Family Center encouraged family members to include any teen or cultural programs they’d like to see offered in the field marked “other.”