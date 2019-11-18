A country artist fresh off his first No. 1 hit will come to Dubuque next year.

Matt Stell will take the stage at 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at Q Casino and Hotel's Q Showroom. 

Stell hit the top spot on Billboard's Country Airplay chart last month with "Prayed for You." 

The concert also will feature special guest Chris Bandi. 

Ticket prices will start at $25, plus fees. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at QCasinoandHotel.com or at Guest Services inside the casino.

Attendees must be at least 21 years old. 

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags