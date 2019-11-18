A country artist fresh off his first No. 1 hit will come to Dubuque next year.
Matt Stell will take the stage at 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at Q Casino and Hotel's Q Showroom.
Stell hit the top spot on Billboard's Country Airplay chart last month with "Prayed for You."
The concert also will feature special guest Chris Bandi.
Ticket prices will start at $25, plus fees. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at QCasinoandHotel.com or at Guest Services inside the casino.
Attendees must be at least 21 years old.