City of Dubuque officials have issued a boil advisory for the Barrington Lakes subdivision.
Officials announced the advisory Wednesday as a result of a “water service disruption related to water main work” along U.S. 20.
City Water Department officials recommend residents of the subdivision boil water for one minute and then let it cool before using it — or use bottled water — for “drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until the advisory is lifted.”
“Bacteria samples will be collected and tested for contamination,” the announcement states. “Testing takes approximately 48 hours so test results are expected to be known (at) some time on Friday, and an update will be provided when available.”
Officials noted that the advisory is a precaution until they receive test results.