Southwest Wisconsin voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today during the state’s partisan primary.
Voters who have not registered can do so at their polling place, the location of which can be found at www.myvote.wi.gov.
Photo identification is required to cast a ballot, but people without such documentation on hand can utilize an ID petition process to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents are obtained.
Voters who have requested absentee ballots must return them to their municipal clerks by 8 p.m. today.