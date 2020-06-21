Federal health authorities are warning residents not to eat certain salads from Hy-Vee and Aldi that might be contaminated with a parasite called cyclospora.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials are investigating “a multistate outbreak of cyclospora illnesses potentially linked to ALDI Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad from ALDI grocery stores, Hy-Vee brand Garden Salad from Hy-Vee grocery stores and Signature Farms brand Garden Salad from Jewel- Osco.”
A press release states that while the investigation is ongoing, the salads “are a likely cause of the illnesses.”
In a press release Saturday, Hy-Vee stated that it has not received any reports of illness due to the consumption of its salads. Customers who purchased them should discard them or return them for a full refund.
Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after the ingestion of cyclospora, according to the release. Symptoms can include watery diarrhea — which is most common — loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and low-grade fever.
If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems could be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.