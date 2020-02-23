Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for Monday night through Wednesday for five local counties in advance of what could be the heaviest snowfall of the season.
The watch covers Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois and is effective from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service says the approaching system “has the potential to be one of the strongest winter
storms of the season so far” with snowfall amounts of 6 inches or more over much of the area. Precipitation will begin as rain during the day Monday before changing to snow in the evening. Snow could be moderate to heavy at times, especially Tuesday.