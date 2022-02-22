GALENA, Ill. – Jo Daviess County officials announced that county facilities will close today due to inclement weather.

A press release from the Jo Daviess County Board states that facilities are expected to return to operation at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Jo Daviess County is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. tonight due to a forecast of freezing rain and sleet.

