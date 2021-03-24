POTOSI, Wis. — Authorities seek the public’s help in determining who was driving a vehicle that rolled over near Potosi early Sunday.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department was notified at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday of the wreck on Wisconsin 133 near Lynn Hollow Road west of Potosi.
A press release states that a black, 2012 Volkswagen Passat crashed into a mailbox, then went into a ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its roof. The driver then fled.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about it should call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157.