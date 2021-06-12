City of Dubuque officials announced Friday morning the lifting of a boil advisory issued Wednesday for the Barrington Lakes subdivision.
The city Water Department conducted two consecutive sets of bacteria tests, and both test samples resulted in “absent” for bacteria, according to a city news release.
Officials announced the advisory Wednesday as a result of a “water service disruption related to water main work” along U.S. 20.
For more information, call the Dubuque Water Department at 563-589-4291.