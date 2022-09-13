A story in last week’s Telegraph Herald took me down memory lane a little bit, and maybe it did you, too. Cheryl-Ann’s Bridal and Tuxedo announced its planned closure.
Raise your hand if you bought your wedding dress at Cheryl-Ann’s Main Street shop.
I sure did, along with a handful of bridesmaid dresses from the various weddings I was in in the 1990s. I’m not even the kind of girly-girl who’s into “Say Yes to the Dress,” but I do remember going there to try on dresses, and the look on my mom’s face when I found “the one.”
Raise your hand if you went back to Cheryl-Ann’s a couple decades later to buy a dream prom dress for your daughter, who tried on approximately 300 dresses.
Also me. And I remember thinking, my God, these employees are patient as a handful of teenage girls spent the better part of the afternoon in their dressing rooms.
Raise your hand if you did not buy your own prom dress at Cheryl-Ann’s because back then, your mom said you could wear the floor-length white dress with tiny red roses all over it and a giant red sash that your cousin Connie wore in a wedding in the 1970s because Mom wasn’t paying good money for a prom dress you’d wear once.
OK, maybe that one was just me.
Thanks for the memories to the folks at Cheryl-Ann’s, and for decking out generations of Dubuque-area residents in the finest fashions.
Congratulate our Rising Stars
This week, we will celebrate the Rising Star Class of 2022 with an awards breakfast on Wednesday morning. You can catch the livestream on TelegraphHerald.com beginning at 8 a.m. featuring 2018 Rising Star Award winner Jordan Fullan as our speaker. We’ll post videos introducing all our amazing winners on BizTimes.biz and on social media after the event. Check out these winners, all 40 and younger, who are doing great things professionally while giving back to their communities. This year’s winners are:
• Patrick Arnold, A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co.
• Britni Farber, NAMI Dubuque/Britni Farber Beauty and Art.
• Scott Freiburger, Benton (Wis.) State Bank.
• Nick Halder, Grand Opera House.
• Katie McClain, Dupaco Community Credit Union.
• Stephanie Mettille, Honkamp Krueger.
• Michael Molony, Managed Solutions Group.
• Nick Patrum, Dubuque Bank & Trust.
• Temwa Phiri, City of Dubuque.
• Kiesha Sainci, Empower.
• Heather Satterly, City of Dubuque.
• Claira Sieverding Kapraun, Vivun.
Learn for a lifetime with a library card
As a new school year begins, I’ll give a quick plug for an institution that was life-changing for me as a kid (and still changes my life and opens my mind as an adult) — our public library.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind community members, parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to lifelong learning. I know that was true for me, and hardly a day goes by that I am not reading a book or listening to an audiobook from Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
Any person who resides within the city limits of Dubuque is eligible for a free, full service library card at Carnegie-Stout. To get a card, go to the new cards desk on the first floor with a valid photo ID and proof of address; those age 15 and younger must apply with their parent or guardian present.
Having a library card provides people of all ages opportunities to explore new passions and interests. The library also plays a vital role in the education and development of children, offering various programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. And with access to online homework help and educational resources, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library continues to adapt and expand services to meet evolving community needs. To sign up for a library card and to learn more about library resources and programs, visit the library at 360 W. 11th Street or go to carnegiestout.org.
