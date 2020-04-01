Authorities have released an image of the people believed to have stolen more than $14,000 worth of tools from a Dubuque County business in mid-March.
Officials from HMC Kenworth, 10362 Stonewood Drive, reported the theft of the tools and a work truck from the facility on March 19. According to Dubuque County Sheriff's Department release, it's likely the tools are being sold or traded throughout the tri-state area.
The work truck later was recovered and authorities were able to obtain an image of the suspects from the vehicle's in-cab camera. The image shows two masked people in the truck's cab. Authorities said a third person likely was involved as well.
Anyone who has purchased or been offered tools, most of which usually are available only from licensed dealers, is asked to contact Dubuque-Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or the sheriff's department at 563-587-3854.
Anyone who offers a tip that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.