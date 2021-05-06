PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Construction on a state highway in Grant County is set to begin Friday, May 7.
Wisconsin 81 between Platteville and Lancaster will remain open to local traffic only under flagging operations, according to a press release. Access to private and commercial entrances will be maintained.
The $8.8 million project site spans 11 miles from the intersection of U.S. 61 in Lancaster and Ridge Avenue in Platteville and includes repairs to two bridges, the release stated.
Construction is scheduled to conclude in November.