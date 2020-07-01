MONTICELLO, Iowa — The musical entertainment for this year’s Great Jones County Fair might have been nixed, but the 2021 event is poised to bring it back with a vengeance.
Fair organizers on Tuesday morning announced a star-studded lineup heavy on country music.
Star country duo Dan + Shay, with opener Gavin DeGraw, will take the stage on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
The following night, star group Zac Brown Band will serve as the headliner. Ross Ellis will serve as an opening act.
On Saturday, July 24, rising superstar Kane Brown will perform, with Midland as an opener.
The following day, Christian pop duo For King & Country will perform. Zach Williams will be an opening act.
Officials said ticket sales dates will be announced later.
Dan + Shay and Zac Brown Band both originally were slated to be headliners at this year’s Jones County fair until the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a change of plans.
The 2020 Great Jones County Fair is slated to run from July 22 to 26 and will focus on youth projects, with no grandstand events scheduled.