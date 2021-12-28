BOSCOBEL, Wis.— Authorities seek information about a vehicle found in a ditch on Dec. 21 in Marion Township.

The vehicle, a blue 2004 Chevrolet Impala, was found along Tower Road, according to a press release Monday from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

It states that the crash occurred before Dec. 21 and that it appeared someone unsuccessfully attempted to pull the vehicle out of the ditch.

Authorities seek details about the crash, including the driver’s identity, if any injuries occurred and the time of the crash. Call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157 with any information.

