OSTERDOCK, Iowa -- Authorities seek tips from the public after a cow was found shot and partially butchered in a field in Clayton County.
The county sheriff's department reported today that deputies and Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers responded after receiving the report of the cow having been shot and partially butchered. The incident occurred in a field on Mesquite Road near its intersection with Marengo Road, east of Osterdock, and it is believed to have occurred late Thursday or early today.
Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in that area should call the sheriff's department at 563-245-2422.