MUSCODA, Wis. – Authorities seek the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man.
Dana J. Loomis, 57, of Muscoda, was last seen at 4 a.m. today in the 400 block of Walnut Street in Muscoda, according to an alert issued through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.
The alert states that Loomis is 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds, with black hair and a graying beard. Loomis was last seen wearing shorts and a white T-shirt and might be hitchhiking.
Loomis suffers from dementia, according to the alert, and stated on Saturday that he wanted to go to a Veterans Administration facility in Madison.
Call Muscoda police at 608-739-3144 with any information.