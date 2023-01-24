Last week ended on a pretty disheartening note when for the first time in my 32 years at the Telegraph Herald, we were unable to get a daily paper to press.
We appreciate readers’ understanding and patience through the challenging period when we were unable to access the software and templates needed to build pages. We were glad to have been able to keep providing news coverage via the website and email news updates and through social media platforms. Technology, am I right? Kind of love it, kind of hate it.
I’m proud of the work and long hours our teams put in to get the technical system up and running and produce two newspapers in the time we usually produce one. The Friday version was condensed, but we made sure to get the important stuff in there — local news and sports coverage, obituaries and (of course) comics and puzzles. We appreciate the support we got from readers as we muddled through the crisis.
Published lottery results will end soon
We received notice from the The Associated Press that the service will discontinue delivery of lottery results for all state and multi-state lotteries effective Feb. 1. As a result, we will no longer run the lottery results.
AP officials said they arrived at the decision after audits determined declining usage of this content among their customers — most newspapers, no matter their size or format, aren’t running lottery results anymore.
We took a look at whether the results were something we could compile on our own, but that would require going to multiple websites while we’re on deadline, and we decided we just couldn’t expend the resources on gathering this information so readily available elsewhere.
The Jan. 31 edition will be the last one in which lottery results appear. Sorry if that causes an inconvenience for anyone, and I hope you win the big jackpot.
First Citizen Award reception
We hope to see many of you at the reception planned for Tuesday, Jan. 31, to celebrate John Schmidt as the 53rd Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award recipient. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the program begins at 6 p.m. in the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room. The event is free, and no RSVPs are required.
In partnership with our friends at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the event also will be shown live on TelegraphHerald.com, so if you can’t join us in person, be sure to watch the celebration of this deserving honor.
Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
