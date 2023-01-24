Last week ended on a pretty disheartening note when for the first time in my 32 years at the Telegraph Herald, we were unable to get a daily paper to press.

We appreciate readers’ understanding and patience through the challenging period when we were unable to access the software and templates needed to build pages. We were glad to have been able to keep providing news coverage via the website and email news updates and through social media platforms. Technology, am I right? Kind of love it, kind of hate it.

Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.

