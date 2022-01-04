I read some great books in 2021, and I want to share my list with you. Please let me know the best books that you’ve read lately as we settle into the winter reading season.
“A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman — It took me a long time to get into this book. But I did, enough so that I read two more books by this author, both of which I liked more.
“The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
“One by One” by Ruth Ware — She writes a great mystery, and this one is no exception. It might make you a bit claustrophobic on a snowy winter day.
“Beartown” by Fredrik Backman
“Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman — My favorite by this author.
“That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner — I’ve read a lot by this author, and though her remarks about characters and their weight still bugs me, this is one of her best.
“A Simple Favor” by Darcy Bell — They’re never simple, though, are they?
“Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah — I’ve read and loved most of her books, and this one I take issue with. She’s much better with the sweeping epic than the layers of a female friendship.
“What Happens in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
“Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
“Winter in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand — OK, so I got a little carried away with the Elin Hilderbrand books. They are like eating chips. These three are a trilogy, and frankly, it’s a little much, even for me. More to come.
“The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig — According to Goodreads, this is the most popular of all the books I read in 2021. Some really meaningful messages about regret amid great storytelling.
“The Vanishing Half” by Britt Bennett — This was assigned summer reading for every freshman entering Luther College last fall, including my son. Everyone at our house ended up reading it and liking it. Pretty eye-opening.
“The Girl Before” by J.P. Delaney — Ready to be done with the trend of the word “girl” in mystery titles. But this is a pretty good one — with a creepy, new age “smart” house.
“The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd — This is a story about the wife of Jesus. Before anyone freaks out, it’s a work of fiction. But it’s a really interesting, deeply researched look at what life in that time period was like — especially for women. It very respectfully approaches the person of Jesus and shows his humanity.
“Cold Mourning” by Brenda Chapman — Can’t remember it well enough to recommend, which probably says something.
“The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah — One of those aforementioned epics that she does so well. In my top five of the year.
“The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins
“Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell — I thought it would be funny to read these two mystery titles back to back. Family is better than Wife, in my opinion.
“Bachelor Girl” by Kim van Alkemade — The least read book on my list, according to Goodreads, though I’m not sure why. Inspired by real events surrounding the millionaire owner of the Yankees in the 1930s, I really liked it a lot. One of the characters is a gay man, and the detail about what his life was like in that era fascinated me.
“A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles — The audiobook helped me through all the Russian names. I liked it, and it put me onto his next book, which I adored.
“28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand — These are the Nantucket-set, conch-fritter-eating beach books I read too much of in 2021. But this was my favorite of them.
“This is How I Lied” by Heather Gudenkauf — Another page-turner from Gudenkauf, and the only book on my life list in which I get a credit in the thank-yous.
“This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger — I think this was my favorite read of the year. Something of a Huckleberry Finn tale of four orphans traveling the river in search of a home.
“Influence” by Sara Shepard — Here’s a peek into the world of teenage social media influencers. It’s as crazy as you think, but sort of fascinating, too.
“Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano — This made several people’s lists for best of 2020. I wouldn’t put it at the top, but it’s very good, with unique perspective and storytelling.
“Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia — Also made a lot of best lists. But not mine. Didn’t love.
“The Identicals” by Elin Hilderbrand — Sorry. More Cape Cod beachy food porn.
“A Promised Land” by Barack Obama — Every president has had enough happen to make for a pretty interesting life story, and he’s no exception. Deep dive into politics behind the scenes. Could have used an editor, though.
“The Disappearing Act” by Catherine Steadman — This is a really good mystery, and you will totally visualize the ending as the movie it is sure to be.
“Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand — I know. I’m ridiculous.
“People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry — This is a fun one. Great travel read.
“The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Duve
“The Road Trip” by Beth O’Leary
“In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle — One of those time travel, mystery, friendship, love stories, I guess. So-so.
“For Your Own Good” by Samantha Downing — Another good mystery set in a school with a couple of creepy teachers.
“Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — This is a fun one with a great look into Malibu life.
“Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner — It’s a memoir during which the young woman’s mom is dying of cancer, so fair warning, it’s pretty sad. But really good. And helped me discover H Mart.
“Great Circle” by Maggie Shipstead — Another epic, set in two different eras, the modern one of which is hilarious and brassy. In my top three.
“Early Morning Riser” by Katherine Heiny — Just read this in November and did not stick with me.
“Going There” by Katie Couric — I love the “Today” show, and she spills the T, even about herself.
“The Couple Next Door” by Shari Lapena
“Survive the Night” by Riley Sager
“The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles — Rounds out my top three. Great read and very accessible. I’d appreciate more women’s voices in his writing, though.