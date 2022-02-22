DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Dickeyville police seek tips after a rash of thefts was reported on Monday.

Police said a “high number” of thefts was reported from unlocked vehicles and garages, with stolen items including credit cards, driver’s licenses, checkbooks, cash and other personal items.

Those with information, security video footage or those who had items stolen are advised to call the police department at 608-568-7284.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.