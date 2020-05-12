DICKEYVILLE -- A heavily traveled roadway in Grant County is closed temporarily this morning following a crash.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department reported as of about 5:10 a.m. that both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 151 are closed between Dickeyville and Platteville.
Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Grant County HH to Cuba City, then taking Wisconsin 80 north until meeting up with U.S. 151 near Platteville.
Southbound traffic is being rerouted to Wisconsin 80 to Hazel Green, then onto Wisconsin 11 and back to U.S. 151.
"Due to this crash, it is imperative that all motorists avoid the area and do not deviate from the above-posted detour," the sheriff's department stated in an announcement. "Do not take any side or township roads in an attempt to access (U.S.) 151 at this time."