Authorities said a Bellevue, Iowa, woman was killed and a 3-year-old girl was seriously injured Saturday night when a man driving in the wrong lane of U.S. 52 struck her vehicle head-on.

Hannah Ruggeberg, 20, died as a result of injuries sustained in the wreck, which occurred at 6:34 p.m. near Bradel Cove, according to a release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.

The release states that Ruggeberg’s passenger, a 3-year-old girl, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with serious injuries.

Police said John Hoffman, 69, of Dubuque, was driving north on U.S. 52 in a southbound lane when he struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle. He suffered minor injuries and was treated and released, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.