News in your town

Authorities: 20-year-old Bellevue woman killed, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in crash

Authorities: 20-year-old Bellevue woman killed, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in crash

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

UPDATE: Election Day: 10% of Dubuque County voters cast ballots so far

Water interruptions expected as crews repair main break in East Dubuque

Expert: Energy storage, electric car charging would 'pay big dividends' for Dubuque

Closure extended for stretch of Asbury Road

East Dubuque officials to work on water main break Monday

Concert announcements: Country star, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony both coming to Dubuque

Gilligan: 'Cooper says' it's time to go

Winter weather advisory issued for portion of SW Wisconsin

Closure extended for stretch of Asbury Road

Authorities release more pics of suspect in attempted bank robbery in Jo Daviess County

Dubuque-area detours

CORRECTED: Funeral services

Jo Daviess County authorities seek 'person and vehicle of interest' in attempted bank robbery

Dubuque-area detours

SW Wisconsin authorities warn of 'meth candy,' other drug-infused sweets this Halloween

Jo Daviess County authorities seek 'person and vehicle of interest' in attempted bank robbery

SW Wisconsin authorities warn of 'meth candy,' other drug-infused sweets this Halloween

Winter weather advisory issued for Dubuque area

Dubuque-area detours

UPDATE: Dubuque police: 4 injured in 11 crashes this morning, including 20-car pileup

UPDATE: Platteville early learning students to spend day at alternate site due to gas leak

Potential listeria contamination leads to apples recall

Officials seek to locate dog that bit person in Dubuque store parking lot

Authorities collect more than 640 pounds of drugs during event in Dubuque

Dubuque-based financial institution continues growth in 3rd quarter

'You have a chance to turn it around:' Judge sentences Dubuque teen to probation for role in May shooting

1st of season: Winter weather advisory issued for 5 local counties

Officials seek to locate dog that bit person in Dubuque store parking lot

Stretch of Asbury Road closed for nearly 1 week

Sinkhole under Dubuque home prompts temporary road closure

Stretch of Asbury Road to close Sunday for nearly 1 week

Dubuque-area detours

Dubuque-area detours

Dubuque business scores home run with World Series T-shirt contract

Dubuque-area detours

Police searching for Dubuque man who went missing early Monday morning