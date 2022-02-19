Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque will host a free drive-thru food pantry.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in the church parking lot, 4300 Asbury Road.
Volunteers will direct vehicles where to line up and assign numbers to order the vehicles. Participants will stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will load boxes of food into vehicles.
The event will continue until 10 a.m. or until the food is gone.
