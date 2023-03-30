Ullrich scene

A wintry scene near the author’s home.

 BY M. Herring

RURAL AMERICA — I’m told spring has arrived, however it doesn’t really feel like it. A few days ago, a friend opened a side door at my house, lifted her cellular phone and took a photo. It’s a color photo, but what the eye sees is purely black and white, maybe a little blue and white; snow, a fence alongside my lane, and darkness beneath it all.

It’s a lovely image, one difficult to reconcile with the contemporaneous emergence of the daffodils I planted years ago. The seasons run together, non-linear, strange. I have long since stopped paying attention to earnest weather forecasters, though most of them seem pleasant enough.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

