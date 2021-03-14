Forecasters have issued a winter weather advisory for the tri-state area in advance of a late-season storm.
The advisory is effective 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, and covers an area that includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service reports that mixed precipitation will switch to snow by Monday morning and bring 2 to 4 inches to the area, with locally higher amounts of 6 inches.
East winds gusting as high as 35 mph could reduce visibility for motorists.
Dubuque has received 55.5 inches of snow this season, nearly 19 inches above normal for mid-March.