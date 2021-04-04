When Jamie Collins, president and co-founder of Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance, was a child, she knew something was “different” about her.
But she said the world told her that something “different” was something to hide for years.
“There’s this toxic narrative that exists that being LGBTQ is a choice,” Collins said. “... It took me literal decades to unlearn the societal dictates that told me how to look, how to dress, how to do my hair — all the way from my head to my shoes. It took me five decades to understand who I was and come out.”
Now, Collins, 57, is out as a transgender, pansexual woman in the LGBTQ+ community — and the openly identifiable LGBTQ+ community continues to grow, according to the latest Gallup survey.
Released in February, the survey showed 5.6% of adult Americans identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. That’s up from 4.5% in 2017 and 3.5% in 2012, the first year that Gallup began its LGBTQ+ survey.
For Collins, this survey shows the positive strides in inclusivity and visibility that have occurred over the years for the LGBTQ+ community. She, along with other LGBTQ+ individuals in the tri-state area, is optimistic about the future of inclusion at a local level.
“I want to show others that you can be yourself, even in a rural environment that can be perceived as hostile,” she said.
AREA EFFORTS TO MAKE CHANGE
Local efforts to make the area more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community predate City of Dubuque Human Rights Director Kelly Larson joining city staff in 1999. They have continued since.
After several years of failed attempts, Larson said, the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance was updated to include sexual orientation in 2005. Gender identity protections were added one year later.
More LGBTQ+ city policies have been added since then, she said, including offering domestic partner benefits for all city employees since 2008 and putting together a Better Together Dubuque conference in 2012.
Dubuque was first recognized for its LGBTQ+ inclusion efforts in 2016 by the Human Rights Campaign, Larson said, with a score of 82 out of 100 on the Municipal Equality Index. The score increased to 84 in 2017 and has been at a full 100 points for the past three years.
“The biggest jump between early scores and later ones were the trans-inclusive health benefits that we offer for our (city) employees,” Larson said.
Others outside of City of Dubuque staff have been focused on local LGBTQ+ inclusivity as well. The organization Key City Pride was founded in 2019 by partners Drevonte Morse and Corey Young.
“Dubuque, over the past two years, had a big LGBTQ presence, but there really wasn’t a set group that was designed for those events,” Young said. “We pride ourselves on being an organization created by queer men of color for the community to really shine.”
Key City Pride since has focused on education and events centered around the LGBTQ+ community, including the first Keychella Fest held for Pride last June. However, Young stressed that the organization doesn’t just do Pride events, though members hope to again be able to celebrate this June. They also spend a lot of time on education, including through a conference set for April 22 to teach businesses how to become better allies.
“Yes, we’re happy when LGBTQ rights and issues are more (visible), but even when they’re not, we’re still here, and we still need the support of the community because we’re a part of the community,” Young said.
Elsewhere in the tri-state area, Collins helped found Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance in 2018, initially as an LGBTQ+ support group. The group began pursuing nonprofit status last year and continues working toward that goal.
While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted some of the alliance’s plans for the year, Collins said people have held support group discussions over Zoom. However, she said she hopes people can gather in person soon. She also hopes the group can celebrate Pride this year, possibly with a parade, and maybe start offering poetry-slam-type events.
“It’s a tremendously empowering experience, vocalizing your own story,” she said. “Not just writing it down, but saying it out loud.”
YOUTH SHOWS STRONG SUPPORT
A large part of the reason more people now openly identify as LGBTQ+ stems from more young people doing so. According to the Gallup survey, one in six, or 15.9%, of adult Generation Z individuals — noted as people ages 18 to 23 — identify as LGBTQ+. The survey shows 9.1% of millennials, noted in the survey as ages 24 to 39, identify as LGBTQ+; 3.8% of Generation X, ages 40 to 55, identify this way; and 2% of baby boomers, ages 56 to 74, do the same.
Mo Foster, a Clarke University senior studying communications and social work, describes the moment that she found a community of individuals like herself as a “lightbulb going off.” Foster both identifies as demiromantic, meaning romantic attraction only comes after fostering a deep connection with someone, and bisexual, meaning attraction to multiple genders.
“Your identity is for yourself,” Foster said. “Also, it’s a really empowering thing to be free and be yourself, and keep educating people and keep explaining things. It makes it easier.”
Foster is the president of the Clarke LGBTQIA+ Alliance, which offers education and support for the student community. While the group hasn’t been able to meet in person or connect as easily with the larger community during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said it has focused on offering monthly educational programs on LGBTQ+ topics for students.
Part of the reason that Foster believes younger generations more openly identify and support the LGBTQ+ community coincides with the growth of the internet and social media platforms. Young people are going online to both educate themselves further on topics and use their platforms to speak out on injustices.
“So many influencers and people on the internet are willing to stand up and explain how difficult it is for some of these minority groups,” Foster said. “(Social media is) allowing creative ideas to be released, allowing people (to feel) free to be themselves in a way that they haven’t before.”
Dr. Pip Gordon, a University of Wisconsin-Platteville associate English professor and coordinator of the college’s Gay Studies program, also credited the internet and social media as tools to help LGBTQ+ people connect. They are platforms that older generations didn’t grow up with.
“If you come from Belmont or Cuba City, you might very much feel that you are the only person in your town that is LGBTQ+,” he said. “But even if you live in a small community and feel alone, the internet allows you to find another community and find that a lot of people identify this way.”
He noted that his students also often are more familiar with the increased, positive representations of the LGBTQ+ community than he is.
“When I arrived here in 2014, I could count on my fingers the number of TV shows that had openly gay, lesbian or transgender characters,” he said. “Now, I spend a day in my class asking students to name queer characters, and we go on and on and on. I used to know it all, but I haven’t even watched all of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ yet, and my students shame me.”
Gordon was previously told by his college mentor that jobs focused on LGBTQ+ studies were few and far between, so he was ecstatic when he found UW-P had a Gay Studies program. He said finding a university that encourages these types of academic courses is a wonderful opportunity, both for him as a gay man teaching the material and as a way for young people to learn.
“I’m from the South, where, to say the least, it’s not always the greatest thing in the world to talk about these topics,” Gordon said. “Most students here are from smaller environments, and the program offers me an opportunity to interact with students who often want to know a lot and want to know more.”
UW-P also is home to the Patricia A. Doyle Center for Gender and Sexuality, which focuses specifically on offering support to the LGBTQ+ campus community. Elliott Parsons, the center’s coordinator and another Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance founder, said having a dedicated place to go on campus is important, especially to students who might not have come from welcoming communities.
“I think it means quite a bit to the students,” Parsons said. “It gives them kind of a space to explore and meet new people, especially here in rural Wisconsin, which is not the best place to just go out and meet LGBTQ+ folks.”
PREJUDICE STILL PREVALENT
While there have been both legal and societal improvements for LGBTQ+ people over the decades, local LGBTQ+ leaders expressed concerns about bills being discussed at federal and state levels that could harm their community.
“Iowa has some bills on the agenda that are very much not OK,” Foster said. “I just wrote a letter to the governor about them. It felt very empowering to do.”
One such Iowa bill, Senate File 224, would prohibit students from using bathrooms that do not match their “biological sex,” creating barriers for transgender students. It was passed by a Senate subcommittee, the farthest this measure has ever gone before at the state level.
Larson added that Dubuque’s high scores on the Municipal Equality Index only really reflect efforts made within city staff instead of the community as a whole.
“From people who are in the city organization and are co-workers with me, from them I hear primarily positive things about the work done inside the organization,” she said. “But when I get out into the community, usually if I’m hearing from community members, I’m hearing concerns about their own workplaces or just generally how they’re being treated in the community.”
Collins added that among the biggest challenges for LGBTQ+ individuals living in a more rural place like the tri-state area are feelings of isolation, as the LGBTQ+ community here isn’t as large or visible as in bigger cities.
She added that inequalities were highlighted even in the Gallup LGBTQ+ survey. The survey asked people to identify themselves as heterosexual, gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, so she said it left out many other identities. While she could put down “transgender” if answering the survey, she said the lack of a “pansexual” option effectively erased part of her identity.
“We don’t get counted in surveys. We were left out of the recent census,” Collins said. “The question asks if you identify as male or female, so a lot of people would have trouble answering that question honestly. It’s not as clear cut as people think it is.”
CONTINUED OPTIMISM FOR FUTURE
Despite all of the concerns and continued instances of exclusion, area leaders feel hopeful about the future of the tri-state area’s inclusion.
Collins said she has lived on three continents in her lifetime, as well as in cities of vastly different sizes. No matter what, she said, prejudice against the LGBTQ+ community exists everywhere.
She said she grew up in Platteville and anticipated the reaction to her identity to be much different than it was. But she’s generally been welcomed in the area with open arms. Even when she used to lead group discussions with elderly individuals, which coincided with her transition, she said their response “exceeded expectations.”
Collins also recognized that her life in this area gave her some privilege when coming out. She said she has been lucky enough to have a welcoming employer, in this case, Southwest Health, over the past several years. Most LGBTQ+ individuals feel they need to hide their identities at work for fear of being fired or dealing with prejudice, she said.
Pushing toward even more understanding and inclusivity is a goal of Southwest Rainbow Alliance, she said. The group is working with the City of Platteville to establish a business ally program that would both train businesses on inclusivity and let LGBTQ+ community members know where they can comfortably go.
She said the group also wants to provide programs in the Platteville School District to give recommendations on how to create a more-inclusive curriculum.
“When a teacher walks into a classroom and says, ‘Hey, boys and girls,’ why can’t it just be ‘Hey, everybody?’” Collins asked. “You’re not excluding folks automatically with simple language.”
Gordon added that he has seen wonderful moments of LGBTQ+ support and solidarity since he moved here from Mississippi, including large Pride celebrations in Mineral Point, Wis., and a Dubuque vigil for the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.
“There’s just no way to not feel hopeful and feel, wow, to live in a place as rural as it is, while it’s not always perfect, so many different places are making an effort, an honest, heartfelt effort,” he said.