Lots of professions have a tough go of it right now. Health care workers, of course, we know are at the brink of exhaustion. Grocery store workers aren’t having much fun when they’re trying to keep the shelves stocked amid shortages on random items like saltine crackers and juice boxes, and also getting yelled at about inflation. On that note, let’s all try to keep in mind that the convenience store clerk has no authority over the price of fuel, and give that worker a break.
Despite all the shortages, shorthanded crews and staffs hit hard by sickness among coworkers, it’s another group that I am really feeling for lately: science teachers.
A division of the University of Chicago that has been measuring confidence in institutions since 1972 surveyed Americans in 2021 and found just 48% say they have “a great deal” of confidence in the scientific community, the 2021 survey data shows.
I find that pretty disappointing, and I can’t help think of the science teachers I’ve had in my life who would probably droop upon hearing the news. Sorry Mr. Patton. Sorry Sister Ginny. Sorry Professor Brandt. I really thought you were on to something with all your blind tests and evidence drawn from experiments and observation. Seemed pretty believable to me the way you explained it. And how we as students then got to conduct our own experiments to test theories, that was all pretty convincing.
How do you just not believe in science? What’s next — not believing in math? I mean sure, the Pythagorean theorem might have been around for 1,500 years or so, but I might need to do my own research. And maybe I will decline to accept generally accepted accounting principles — how about that? Sigh.
This is sort of a poor excuse for a silver lining, but here it is: Actually, the idea of people not believing in science isn’t all that new. Now the political divide has greatly expanded — 64% of Democrats compared with 34% of Republicans have “a great deal” of confidence in the scientific community. Just a few years ago that gap was much smaller. But the skepticism has long been a theme. You have to go back at least a couple decades to find a majority of Americans believing in scientific findings.
In the weeks ahead, political discussion around choosing a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court will ramp up, and you’re sure to hear pundits talking about political litmus tests. And I will quietly shake my head and think, “who really believes in litmus tests?”
We hosted a wonderful celebration last week honoring Ernest Jackson as the 52nd recipient of the TH First Citizen Award. The more I learn about Ernest, the more impressed I am with his accomplishments. As I noted at the event, Ernest is exactly the kind of leader Dubuque needs. Anyone who hears his message about community is bound to be inspired.
