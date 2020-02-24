A Dubuque casino today announced four more concerts, including the returns of a popular rapper and an acclaimed country duo, along with the first stop in the city for another country star.
Nelly, Brothers Osborne and Brantley Gilbert will be among the acts taking the outdoor Back Waters Stage at Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road. The facility shared details about the shows with the Telegraph Herald prior to them being publicly announced this morning.
Casino officials said they placed a heavy emphasis on bringing a variety of musical genres to the venue. And because the shows are outdoors, they are open to all ages.
“We’re trying to make sure we have something for everybody,” said General Manager Brian Rakestraw. “We think that will drive more people to our property and the community in general.”
Nelly drew about 3,300 fans when he performed in June in Dubuque’s Five Flags Center. The St. Louis rapper has notched four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is perhaps best known for the songs “Hot in Herre” and “Country Grammar.”
Nelly will take the Back Waters Stage on Friday, May 29. Tickets for that show go on sale on Tuesday, March 3.
“He is a very well-known hip-hop artist, and I think people had a really good time the first time he was around,” Rakestraw said. “We are really confident we can have a good show with him also.”
Also making a return trip to Dubuque is country duo Brothers Osborne, who actually will make their third trip to the city to perform. They will perform on Friday, Aug. 14.
The duo drew about 2,500 fans to Five Flags in March during their most-recent concert in the city.
Brothers Osborne’s hits include “Stay a Little Longer,” “Rum,” “It Ain’t My Fault” and “21 Summer.”
Gilbert will take the stage for the first time in Dubuque on Saturday, Sept. 12. His five No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart include “What Happens in a Small Town,” “One Hell of an Amen,” “Bottoms Up” and “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do.”
Tickets for the Brothers Osborne show will go on sale on Monday, March 2, while Brantley Gilbert tickets can be purchased on Wednesday, March 4.
On Thursday, June 25, the Back Waters Stage will welcome Kings of Chaos. The band includes Dee Snider of the band Twisted Sister, Sebastian Bach, of Skid Row, and former members of the bands Ratt, Guns N’ Roses and Black Label Society. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 5.
Officials said ticket prices for all four of the new shows have not been confirmed yet because opening acts still are being finalized.
The casino already announced two other 2020 Back Waters Stage concerts — Kenny Wayne Shepherd on June 27 and Rascal Flatts on Aug. 2.
Q Casino debuted its Back Waters Stage in 2017 and has been improving its list of acts in each subsequent year.
Marketing Director Jackie Lee believes the property is upping the ante in 2020 and promised that the open-air environment and available amenities will add to the experience.
“This year is setting up to be the best year yet with an unforgettable lineup of entertainment, fantastic local food trucks and a full line of beverage options,” she wrote via email. “There is nothing quite like being outside, taking in the fresh air of (Chaplain) Schmitt Island and listening to your favorite artist perform under the stars.”
Rakestraw said more 2020 concerts still are to be announced, including multiple rock acts. He noted that one additional rock show could be announced today.