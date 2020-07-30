Dubuque police remind residents not to allow “unknown people” into their homes after a man posing as a Mediacom employee talked his way into a residence on Wednesday.
Police said the man went door to door, saying he worked for Mediacom and offering new rates for cable TV.
“The individual convinced the resident to allow him inside to review a recent cable bill to compare prices and asked for personal information,” stated the police in an online warning. “Please remember not to allow unknown people into your home and never give your personal information.”