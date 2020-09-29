MUSCODA, Wis. -- Muscoda police seek the public's help in locating a vehicle stolen by an "armed and dangerous" person who was apparently carrying an assault rifle and wearing body armor.
A statewide alert was issued this morning regarding the theft of the unoccupied truck at 12:30 a.m. today from Allied Ready Mix, 215 S. Middle St. in Muscoda.
The truck is a 2004 maroon Chevy, bearing the license plate number 309548F, the release stated.
"At this time, direction of travel is unknown," the release stated. "If you see the vehicle, call police immediately and do not approach the driver or the vehicle."
People with tips should call 911 or Muscoda police at 608-739-3144.