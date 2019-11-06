Below are the results for select local races in Tuesday’s election.
Other election results that were not compiled as of press time will be included in Thursday’s edition.
MUNICIPAL RACES
Andrew mayor
No declared candidates, write-in totals not available
Andrew City Council
(Four-year term — 2 seats)
Marcella Rowan — 40
Chris Fee — 38
(Two-year term — 2 seats) Jessica Rowan — 48
None other declared
Asbury mayor
Jim Adams (i) -- 430
Asbury City Council
(2 seats)
Bob Reisch (i) -- 397
Curt Kiessling -- 380
Bellevue mayor
Roger L. Michels -- 448
Bellevue City Council
(2 seats)
Tim Roth -- 449
Tom Roth -- 432
Cascade mayor
Greg Staner (i) -- 249
Marty Gadient -- 126
Cascade City Council
(2 seats)
Andrew Kelchen (i) --314
Steven Knepper (i) -- 307
Delhi mayor
Greg Preussner (i) — 111
Joe Vorwald -- 75
Delhi City Council
(2 seats)
Laurie Kramer — 123
Shawn Wilson (i) — 100
Alex Davis — 73
Larry Beaman -- 50
Dyersville mayor
Jim Heavens (i) -- 617
Dyersville City Council at-large
Jenni Ostwinkle Silva -- 670
Dyersville City Council Ward 2
Mike English (i) -- 178
Earlville mayor
No declared candidates, write-in totals not available
Earlville City Council
(2 seats)
Chad Deutmeyer -- NA
None other declared
Elkader mayor
Josh Pope — 219
Robert Garms — 141
Elkader City Council
(Four-year term — 2 seats)
No declared candidates
Elkader City Council
(Serve remainder of a term — 2 seats)
R. Hendrickson (i) — 284
Edward Josten -- 230
Janita Doeppke — 123
Epworth mayor
Sandra Gassman (i) -- 193
Epworth City Council
(2 seats)
Bryce Barrett (i) -- 183
Dana Nadermann (i) -- 158
Farley City Council
(3 seats)
Mart Benda (i) -- 211
Jay Hefel -- 168
Joe Erion (i) -- 161
Garnavillo mayor
Rick Meisner -- 40
Garnavillo City Council
(2 seats)
No declared candidates, write-in totals not available
Guttenberg City Council
(2 seats)
Jane Parker -- 253
Austin Greve — 210
Dennis Roth — 186
Hopkinton mayor
Michael Feldmann — 115
Cathy Harris (i) -- 72
Hopkinton City Council
(3 seats)
Craig Lange -- 152
Marcus Supple (i) -- 148
Nicholas Hunter (i) -- 144
Manchester City Council at-large
Tania Bradley -- 398
Manchester City Council Ward 1
Dean Sherman (i) -- 73
John Curran -- 68
Manchester City Council Ward 3
Bill Scherbring -- 143
Marquette mayor
No declared candidates, write-in totals not available
Marquette City Council
(2 seats)
David Schneider — 53
Elizabeth Gilman — 41
Eleanor Soulli (i) — 38
Maquoketa mayor
D. Schwenker (i) -- 518
Maquoketa City Council at-large
Kevin Kuhlman (i) -- 392
Richard Rickerl -- 183
Maquoketa City Council Ward 1
Daniel Holm -- 58
Ronald Horan (i) -- 50
Maquoketa City Council Ward 3
Erica Barker (i) -- 45
Maquoketa City Council Ward 5
Mark Lyon (i) — 175
McGregor mayor
Lyle Troester (i) -- NA
McGregor City Council
(2 seats)
Jason Echard (i) — 98
Deborah Scott — 89
Sally Kay Schneider — 80
Monticello mayor
Brian Wolken (i) -- 348
Monticello City Council at-large
Brenda Hanken (i) — 200
Steve Hanken -- 163
Monticello City Council Ward 1
No declared candidates, write-in totals not available
Monticello City Council Ward 2
Candy Langerman (i) — 57
Brandon Hunter -- 50
Monticello City Council Ward 3
Christina Lux (i) -- 47
Peosta City Council
(2 seats)
Douglas Hughes -- 147
Gerald Hess (i) -- 143
Carla Reuter (i) -- 104
Doddie Dee Gremmel -- 91
Worthington mayor
Gary Langel (i) -- 57
Worthington City Council
(2 seats)
Chris Smock (i) — 59
Tony Lueck — 45
Ron Luechs — 23
SCHOOL DISTRICT RACES
Bellevue
Shall the school board be permitted to enact a physical plant and equipment levy of up to $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable value for 10 years?
Yes -- 599
No -- 307
Bellevue
(3 seats)
Marty Ploessl -- 534
Janet Sieverding (i) -- 418
Matt Wedeking -- 400
Josh Richter -- 353
Kevin Lundin (i) -- 346
Jacob Ohlert -- 320
Rhonda Anderson -- 285
Clayton Ridge
(4 seats)
Christine Aulwes (i) — 519
Alicia Helle (i) -- 514
John Heying (i) — 466
Ellen Johnson (i) -- 454
Dennis Roth -- 294
Maquoketa
(3 full-term seats)
Michael Hayward -- 580
Thomas Miller -- 482
Terry Creegan -- 423
(1 two-year seat)
Mary Herring -- 654
MFL MarMac
(3 seats)
Roberta Hass -- NA
Tonya Meyer (i) -- NA
Collin Stubbs (i) -- NA
Sharon Greener (i) -- NA