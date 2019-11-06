Below are the results for select local races in Tuesday’s election.

MUNICIPAL RACES

Andrew mayor

No declared candidates, write-in totals not available

Andrew City Council

(Four-year term — 2 seats)

Marcella Rowan — 40

Chris Fee — 38

(Two-year term — 2 seats) Jessica Rowan — 48

None other declared

Asbury mayor

Jim Adams (i) -- 430

Asbury City Council

(2 seats)

Bob Reisch (i) -- 397

Curt Kiessling -- 380

Bellevue mayor

Roger L. Michels -- 448

Bellevue City Council

(2 seats)

Tim Roth -- 449

Tom Roth -- 432

Cascade mayor

Greg Staner (i) -- 249

Marty Gadient -- 126

Cascade City Council

(2 seats)

Andrew Kelchen (i) --314

Steven Knepper (i) -- 307

Delhi mayor

Greg Preussner (i) — 111

Joe Vorwald -- 75

Delhi City Council

(2 seats)

Laurie Kramer — 123

Shawn Wilson (i) — 100

Alex Davis — 73

Larry Beaman -- 50

Dyersville mayor

Jim Heavens (i) -- 617

Dyersville City Council at-large

Jenni Ostwinkle Silva -- 670

Dyersville City Council Ward 2

Mike English (i) -- 178

Earlville mayor

No declared candidates, write-in totals not available

Earlville City Council

(2 seats)

Chad Deutmeyer -- NA

None other declared

Elkader mayor

Josh Pope — 219

Robert Garms — 141

Elkader City Council

(Four-year term — 2 seats)

No declared candidates

Elkader City Council

(Serve remainder of a term — 2 seats)

R. Hendrickson (i) — 284

Edward Josten -- 230

Janita Doeppke — 123

Epworth mayor

Sandra Gassman (i) -- 193

Epworth City Council

(2 seats)

Bryce Barrett (i) -- 183

Dana Nadermann (i) -- 158

Farley City Council

(3 seats)

Mart Benda (i) -- 211

Jay Hefel -- 168

Joe Erion (i) -- 161

Garnavillo mayor

Rick Meisner -- 40

Garnavillo City Council

(2 seats)

No declared candidates, write-in totals not available

Guttenberg City Council

(2 seats)

Jane Parker -- 253

Austin Greve — 210

Dennis Roth — 186

Hopkinton mayor

Michael Feldmann — 115

Cathy Harris (i) -- 72

Hopkinton City Council

(3 seats)

Craig Lange -- 152

Marcus Supple (i) -- 148

Nicholas Hunter (i) -- 144

Manchester City Council at-large

Tania Bradley -- 398

Manchester City Council Ward 1

Dean Sherman (i) -- 73

John Curran -- 68

Manchester City Council Ward 3

Bill Scherbring -- 143

Marquette mayor

No declared candidates, write-in totals not available

Marquette City Council

(2 seats)

David Schneider — 53

Elizabeth Gilman — 41

Eleanor Soulli (i) — 38

Maquoketa mayor

D. Schwenker (i) -- 518

Maquoketa City Council at-large

Kevin Kuhlman (i) -- 392

Richard Rickerl -- 183

Maquoketa City Council Ward 1

Daniel Holm -- 58

Ronald Horan (i) -- 50

Maquoketa City Council Ward 3

Erica Barker (i) -- 45

Maquoketa City Council Ward 5

Mark Lyon (i) — 175

McGregor mayor

Lyle Troester (i) -- NA

McGregor City Council

(2 seats)

Jason Echard (i) — 98

Deborah Scott — 89

Sally Kay Schneider — 80

Monticello mayor

Brian Wolken (i) -- 348

Monticello City Council at-large

Brenda Hanken (i) — 200

Steve Hanken -- 163

Monticello City Council Ward 1

No declared candidates, write-in totals not available

Monticello City Council Ward 2

Candy Langerman (i) — 57

Brandon Hunter -- 50

Monticello City Council Ward 3

Christina Lux (i) -- 47

Peosta City Council

(2 seats)

Douglas Hughes -- 147

Gerald Hess (i) -- 143

Carla Reuter (i) -- 104

Doddie Dee Gremmel -- 91

Worthington mayor

Gary Langel (i) -- 57

Worthington City Council

(2 seats)

Chris Smock (i) — 59

Tony Lueck — 45

Ron Luechs — 23

SCHOOL DISTRICT RACES

Bellevue

Shall the school board be permitted to enact a physical plant and equipment levy of up to $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable value for 10 years?

Yes -- 599

No -- 307

Bellevue

(3 seats)

Marty Ploessl -- 534

Janet Sieverding (i) -- 418

Matt Wedeking -- 400

Josh Richter -- 353

Kevin Lundin (i) -- 346

Jacob Ohlert -- 320

Rhonda Anderson -- 285

Clayton Ridge

(4 seats)

Christine Aulwes (i) — 519

Alicia Helle (i) -- 514

John Heying (i) — 466

Ellen Johnson (i) -- 454

Dennis Roth -- 294

Maquoketa

(3 full-term seats)

Michael Hayward -- 580

Thomas Miller -- 482

Terry Creegan -- 423

(1 two-year seat)

Mary Herring -- 654

MFL MarMac

(3 seats)

Roberta Hass -- NA

Tonya Meyer (i) -- NA

Collin Stubbs (i) -- NA

Sharon Greener (i) -- NA

