Hy-Vee is recalling two vegetable mixes due to possible listeria contamination.
The grocery chain announced Tuesday that it was recalling:
- Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix, with UPC code 0272083305352
- Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix, with UPC code 0272104105992
All affected products will have a “Best if used by” date of Dec. 3, according to a press release.
“The potential for contamination was discovered during routine safety sampling at Hy-Vee’s Short Cuts production facility,” the release states. “To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.”
The release notes that listeria “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”
Customers should discard the products or return them for a refund. Anyone with questions can call 800-772-4098.