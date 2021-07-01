BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Authorities caution motorists that the equipment at three Wisconsin & Southern Railroad crossings in Grant County will not be working when a train passes through until further notice.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department announced that the crossing-closing equipment is inoperable at:
- U.S. 61 and West Oak Street in Boscobel
- Wisconsin Avenue and Superior Street in Boscobel
- Wisconsin 80 and East Front Street in Muscoda
Motorists are urged to use extra caution when crossing the tracks.