UPDATE
At 3:19 p.m., U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, posted a somber video to her Twitter page, asking that President Donald Trump take action to persuade his rioting supporters to disperse.
“Today has been a very difficult day for our country,” she said. “I think it’s time now that the president goes on television nationally and leads this nation. We need an end to this chaos and violence happening on the U.S. Capitol Complex today. This is not how we do things in the United States of America. It’s time that we call for an end to the violence, the chaos and the disruption. Let’s get this country moving forward."
A few moments later, a taped video of Trump went up on his website, in which he said he understood the rioters and reiterated that the election was "stolen from us" but that they should "Go home in peace."
ORIGINAL
As supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the U.S. Capitol, clashing with police and forcing evacuations, some area federal lawmakers weighed in on social media.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa:
- "No matter the circumstance, this kind of violence & behavior is unacceptable. I don’t believe this is who we are as a nation, & I hope we can come together to heal the divisions gripping our country right now. Thank you to the law enforcement officers keeping us safe. #IA01"
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa:
- "I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest. What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear. My staff and I are safe. Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work."
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.:
- Tweet: "Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse."
- Subsequent tweet: "The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.:
- "I am safe, but it's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy."
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.:
- "The president is inciting domestic terrorism. I'm safe, but this is a sad day for America.
- "Are the president’s actions an impeachable offense? Love to know your thoughts."
- "Donald Trump needs to be presidential for once in his presidency. Admit you lost, and call off the domestic terrorism you’ve incited."
- "Remember 'stand back & stand by'? We saw this violent fascism coming, and the @GOP encouraged it."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.:
- "As Donald Trump continues to lie about attacks on our democracy and fan the flames of debunked conspiracy theories, his supporters carrying Confederate flags are literally breaking into the U.S. Capitol to prevent elected representatives from casting their votes."
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.:
- "Earlier today, I was on the House Floor for the beginning of the debate," she wrote. "I, and other House Members on the Floor, are safe in a secure location. Thank you the Capitol Police for their actions in protecting us and our country today."