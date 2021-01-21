Authorities seek tips to locate a felon who failed to return today to a state correctional facility in Dubuque.
Christopher A. Puccio, 27, has been on work release at the correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. since November, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.
He pleaded guilty in 2019 to willful injury causing serious injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Court documents state that he stabbed another person during a fight.
Puccio is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 257 pounds. Corrections officials said in the release that anyone with information on his location should contact police.