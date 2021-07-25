UPDATE

East Dubuque officials announced that water service has been restored. 

ORIGINAL

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – East Dubuque officials say some water service will be disrupted today due to a water main break.

The Flats and Shore Acres areas will be affected, according to a press release from the City of East Dubuque.

The release does not indicate the duration of the disruption.

