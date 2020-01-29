In the past eight months, there has been something at the forefront of the minds of the Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Mount Carmel in Dubuque.
Each day, many of the sisters have been glued to the windows of their rooms, transfixed at the sight before them.
The staff would think they were seeing angels, but the sisters are actually spending hours watching concrete being poured and holes being dug.
There’s a construction site right outside Mount Carmel, and to the sisters, only God could be more interesting.
“It’s a first time for us seeing something like this,” said Sister Helen Gourlay. “It’s been fascinating to watch.”
The sisters are diligently observing the construction of an $80 million senior living project, which, in its first phase, will see the creation of 40 assisted living apartments, 20 memory care units and 60 long-term-care suites that will house the BVM sisters and members of the community.
The project is a joint effort between the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the nonprofit group Presbyterian Homes & Services.
Lisa Albain, project developer, said weather has provided challenges with initial construction, but site grading and grubbing has been completed. Construction crews have finished installing about 75% of the foundations and wall panels.
“All of this exterior construction is happening in conjunction with the motherhouse interior renovation, which certainly gives the sisters a lot to observe each day.”
The sisters were already excited about the project before construction began. But once work started on the foundation, more and more of them began asking regularly for updates on the project.
Staff anticipated the sisters’ interest, so they broadcast a live feed of the construction site to the televisions of every room.
“We like to look and keep up with the progress,” said Sister Jan Pertle. “It’s all very interesting to see the expert craftsmanship.”
That initial interest in the construction quickly expanded to an interest in the construction workers themselves.
Bill Blanchard, project superintendent with Conlon Construction, said workers noticed all the sisters watching them work from their windows, and then they noticed the signs.
“They made signs and held them up to send us messages,” Blanchard said. “They said stuff like ‘wow’ and ‘amazing.’ It’s amazing the interest they have.”
Blanchard started meeting with some of the sisters to provide them with monthly updates on the status of the project. However, the sisters wanted to meet more of the construction workers, so, on Thursday, they were all invited to lunch. The sisters hope that the monthly lunch gatherings will become a regular occurrence.
“We watch them out the window all the time, but this is the first time we actually have been able to meet all of them,” said Sister Mary Jean Ferry. “We’re concerned how they survive out there in the cold.”
Some sisters have taken an extra interest in the project.
Sister Pat Donahue, dubbed the “construction snoopervisor,” spends much of her time in the community room on the fifth floor. There, a circular turret chamber gives her the perfect view of the project.
Donahue has taken on the task of keeping every sister up to date on construction. She personally adjusts the camera broadcasting the construction site to focus on the most interesting thing happening that day. She has also made printouts detailing the different aspects of the project for sisters to review.
“I’m up here all the time,” Donahue said. “I think it’s magnificent what they are doing, so I try to stay updated on what is going on.”
Sister Bertha Fox said many of her fellow sisters have never been near a construction site. For many of them, it’s been an extremely educational experience.
“Most have never seen a construction project up close like this,” Fox said. “We want to know how something like that is put together.”
Rick Ehrlich, owner of Ehrlich Excavating, said he enjoys their curiosity. Many of them want to know as many details as they can about the project.
“It’s neat to see that they are so interested,” Ehrlich said. “They ask good questions, too.”
While construction is still a long way from being completed, the sisters’ interest shows no signs of waning.
So, for the remainder of the year, the BVM sisters intend to have a front row seat of the creation of their new home, and the people building it will have the guarantee that when they look up, they can see the sisters at the windows, holding up signs and cheering them on.