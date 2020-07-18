The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of the Midwest today, including all of Illinois and nearly all of Iowa and Wisconsin.
The advisory is for 1 to 8 p.m. today for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
With temperatures climbing into the 90s, the heat index could climb up to 105 degrees, according to NWS.
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," states the weather service.
People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in air-conditioning, if possible, and take extra precautions if they are outside.
"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," the NWS states.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, the agency reminds.