White oak

A neighbor cuts up the fallen white oak tree in rural Jackson County.

 BY KURT ULLRICH

RURAL AMERICA — Now that the smoke is clearing, the moon is exquisitely visible, sometimes with what looks to be a little buddy, the planet Venus, hanging with him in the night sky. It reminds me of classic poetry from my childhood, “Wynken, Blynken, and Nod,” by Eugene Field, a poem about sweet dreams and sleep, one in which an old moon asks the three children a question: “Where are you going, and what do you wish?” It’s a tough question for anyone to answer thoughtfully. I certainly can’t, as I have seldom known where I was going and I long ago gave up on a wish for happiness. Contentment will do for now.

A while back I was riding the ridge road that runs from a nearby town past my place, admiring the moon as I drove, listening to musician Peter Frampton on the car stereo, who was wondering if I feel like he does. The lyrics were of no help, so I have no way of knowing the answer to his query. Regardless, it’s a terrific song, and I hope he feels some of the same summer contentment I enjoy out here in the woods.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.