“Amy Gilligan will call me today — not tomorrow, TODAY!” That was a voicemail left on my work phone recently. I did call him, even though he didn’t leave his name. Luckily, it popped up on my caller ID.
I had a pretty good idea what he wanted. We have had some challenges in delivery lately. We just don’t have enough people to deliver papers right now.
That has made for some tough decisions. Normally, when we have carrier openings to fill, our distribution department helps out by delivering routes themselves. Well, right now, more than 25 routes do not have permanent carriers — and that’s just in the city of Dubuque. That’s cutting into the distribution department’s time to get its regular work done and to recruit more carriers. Something’s got to give. So more delivery models changed.
Some folks that used to get the paper at the door might now be getting it in a tube at the curb or tossed at the end of the driveway. Some routes have no one to deliver for us at all, so we’ve had to move those routes to U.S. Mail, which obviously isn’t ideal because the paper won’t be there first thing in the morning, and sometimes not even the same day.
We hope that these changes are temporary and that we will be able to rebuild our delivery team. But it’s tough sledding right now to try to fill open positions. We’ve tried pay increases, sign-on payments and stay bonuses. We’ll keep working on it, and we ask for your patience.
In the meantime, this would be a great opportunity to try out your online subscription — which is free with your print subscription. All of the day’s stories are online at TelegraphHerald.com by 1 a.m. And our eEdition reads just like the paper product — you can page through easily on your phone or tablet. It is online every morning by 6 a.m., and usually, much earlier.
If you need help accessing your digital subscription, call our customer service department at 563-588-5620.
Be kind to your carrier
For the vast majority of readers, you’re still getting the newspaper delivered to your home, and that’s a job worth recognizing. Getting up before dawn to deliver stacks of newspapers house by house, neighborhood by neighborhood is no easy task — especially this time of year. It’s cold, it’s dark, it’s often icy or snowy or both, and it’s a bell you have to answer six mornings a week. Be a good customer by being kind to these folks.
If you didn’t get around to giving your carrier a little Christmas bonus, now would be a great time to tip your carrier in appreciation for the service they provide before most of us even wake up.
Congratulate Ernest Jackson
We still hope we can host an in-person event to honor our 2021 Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award recipient, Ernest Jackson. We’re planning a public reception honoring Jackson from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, in the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room.
A program will begin at 6 p.m. The event is free, and no RSVPs are required. The event will be shown live on TelegraphHerald.com.
Additionally, we invite community members as well as family and friends of Ernest Jackson to send personal well wishes to him for publication in a special keepsake section of the TH on Jan. 27. To submit your free personal congratulatory message of 250 words or less, go to FirstCitizenAward.com. You can even include photos. The deadline to submit is Jan. 19. Businesses that would like to congratulate Ernest, please contact the advertising department at 563-588-5694.