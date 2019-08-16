Seventh Street will be closed between Bluff and Locust streets from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Main Street will be closed between West Sixth and West Eighth streets from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
The northbound outside lane of Northwest Arterial will be closed for one week.
The northbound lane of North Grandview Avenue will be closed between the Dodge Street exit ramp and Hale Street for two days starting at 7 a.m. today.
Fifteenth Street is closed between Cedar and Sycamore streets.