Dubuque, West Dubuque and other area school districts have canceled classes today due to weather conditions.
Clarke University announced that its campus is closed today.
All 10 counties of the Telegraph Herald readership area are under a winter weather advisory for today, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast for the Dubuque area calls for a mixture of snow, freezing rain and sleet.
Visit https://www.telegraphherald.com/cancellations/ for a list of school delays and closings.
