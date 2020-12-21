More than 90,000 pounds of frozen meals are being recalled because they might contain pieces of plastic.
Nestle Prepared Foods is recalling about 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
A press release states that the meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2 and include 5/8-oz. carton trays of Lean Cuisine baked chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy, with a lot code of 0246595911 and a “best before” date of October 2021.
The release states that no reports of injury have been received about the meals.
The meals should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase