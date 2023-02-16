“Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” — Mark Twain
Old doesn’t apply to me yet. Someday it might. Sure, having turned 66 this month, I’m older than most people.
But I’m also younger than many.
When I look in the mirror, I don’t think I look as old as other people my age. But I do. So what?
And I don’t mind if you refer to me as a senior citizen, geezer or old fart.
I read an article that offered these alternative phrases to “senior citizens:” older people, olders, perennials, seniors, older adults, people in their 50s and up, and — are you ready? — third or fourth age.
If any of those make other people happy, great. I’m fine in my ever-so-slightly wrinkly skin.
Where I volunteer at Marshall School and at the Dubuque Dream Center, some children guessed I was 80 or 90. Others thought I was 19 or 29.
Yet, if you asked how old I feel, I’d say my late 30s. Part of the reason is I’m beginning to control decades-long chronic pain, thanks to a health coach named, Tracy. She had me increase my intake of water, fruits and vegetables while decreasing sugar (no more Mountain Dew!) and bread.
I was resistant at first.
“I already drink lots of water and eat many fruits and veggies,” I whined. “My doctor said one bottle of Dew for some morning caffeine is no problem since I’m so active, I work it off.”
She smiled and reminded me that when I had signed up, I insisted that I had tried everything and nothing had worked to end my chronic neuropathy and lower back/glutes pains.
“Well, have you tried doing these things?” she asked.
“Um, no.”
“And I think yoga could be of benefit to you,” she added.
“Yoga? No real Swenson man ever did yoga. Besides, I had tried it once and it hurt.”
“Don’t sell yourself short, Jim.”
I live by that phrase now as I do my daily downward-facing dogs, cobras and warrior poses. I’ve replaced decades of my morning Dew with an orange-cherry juice mixture. Fruits and veggies are coming out of my ears.
I guess you can teach an old dog new tricks.
”It’s not how old you are. It’s how you are old.” — Jules Renard
There supposedly was a study in the New England Journal of Medicine that found that the most productive years of one’s life is between the ages of 60 and 80. I believe it’s been debunked.
Regardless, it’s how I’ve felt during my first year of retirement (even during the first several months of semi-retirement). There is an energy I haven’t experienced since my days of active running, playing basketball and chauffeuring around and coaching our two sons in youth sports.
My plans for retirement couldn’t have come together better. I feel blessed by God.
It there’s one suggestion I would make to anyone heading into retirement, it’s to have a plan. I know friends who did not have one and either went back to work after a few months or now spend most of their time in mindless, sedentary fashion.
A plan could be as simple as expanding a hobby or increasing your daily steps. It could be as ambitious as traveling the world or the length of a marathon route. I hope it includes giving back to your community is some form or fashion, as well.
We baby boomer retirees have so much to offer before we become a serious health burden on society, based on our numbers alone.
Don’t sell yourself short on anything.
The man is in great shape physically. It's his mind that gives many of us cause for concern. :>) Coach Jerry
