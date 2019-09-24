PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Authorities are attempting to locate a teenager from Prairie du Chien.
Amber J. Meng, 15, last was seen at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in Prairie du Chien, according to the Prairie du Chien Police Department.
Meng is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.
The post states that Meng might be in the company of an adult man and she might be traveling to Missouri or Colorado.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 608-326-2421 or Crawford County Crime Stoppers at 608-326-8933.