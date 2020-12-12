A winter storm warning is in effect for Dubuque County and some of its neighbors as snow continues to accumulate.
The National Weather Service issued the warning through 6 p.m. today for Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
The NWS reports up to an inch of new snow per hour still is falling in areas.
"The pockets of heavy snow are expected to continue through the morning before the snow becomes more light and tapers off into the afternoon," states an advisory.
As of 6 a.m., 3 to 6 inches of additional accumulation was predicted, bringing the total snowfall to 6 to 9 inches in the area by 6 p.m.
"Plan on snow-covered roads, isolated power outages from heavy wet snow, reduced visibility due to gusty winds and heavy snow," the NWS states.
Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. today for Clayton County in Iowa, and Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.