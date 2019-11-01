CORRECTED: Includes correct location of services for Susan L. Roth.
Rev. Father Thomas F. McAndrew, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, St. Raphael Cathedral. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, and 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
James J. Brady, Milton, Wis., formerly of Dubuque, Iowa and East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Mildred W. Davis, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2,
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1276 White St. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, and noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Joseph F. Gleason, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church.
Adeline M. Hammel, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, Giard, Iowa.
Ronald M. Johnson, Durango, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. Highway 52.
Phillip C. Nelson, Centennial, Colo., formerly of Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, The Whisky, 1604 University Avenue.
Charles Quarnstrom, Hanover, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.
Linda L. Renner Sowle, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, and 10:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Susan L. Roth, Galena, Ill. — Services: 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 5 p.m. until time of services.
Bobbie J. Shell, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, 216 S. Monroe St., Lancaster.
Ann Smythe, Benton, Wis. — Services: Noon Saturday, Nov. 2, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Evelyn C. Torney, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Catherine S. Wiegman, Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Galena, Ill., and Hazel Green, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Celebration of Life: Following services Saturday, 7 Woodlawn Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.